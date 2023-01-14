Bristol City Council considers permanent warm spaces scheme
- Published
Communal warm places for people struggling with heating costs could become a permanent fixture, councillors have revealed.
Bristol City Council has set up 82 Welcoming Spaces to help people with the cost-of-living crisis.
They include community centres, churches, mosques, gurdwaras, Salvation Army bases and arts spaces.
The council said it will carry out a survey to "get the data to back up what we do next".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Eastville councillor Marley Bennett asked the council to consider making the scheme permanent after seeing it become a "lifeline to families across Bristol".
'A warm welcome'
Deputy mayor Craig Cheney said the authority believed the project had been "successful".
"The first thing we're doing is a survey to understand really how successful they've been and in which areas have they been most successful," he said.
"Once we have that information, that will inform any forward plans for the concept.
"It would be good to get the data to back up what we do next."
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said the 82 spaces that have opened up across the city offer somewhere to work, relax, take part in activities, community meals and access support.
"They have pulled out all the stops to extend opening times and provide a warm welcome to all," he said.
He said more than 20 opened their doors on Christmas Day for meals and activities, while others, including Black2Nature and Bristol Somali Youth Voice, delivered a total of 500 meals and food parcels.
"Thank you to everyone involved in this incredible community response and to everyone involved in growing and strengthening our communities," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk