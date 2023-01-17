Trial of Eastwood Park guard for abusing detainees halted
- Published
The trial of a former prison officer, accused of abusing boys in a juvenile detention centre, has been halted.
The jury trying Patrick Devaney at Bristol Crown Court was discharged after a juror fell ill.
Mr Devaney, 80, is accused of violently assaulting inmates at Eastwood Park, near Bristol, between 1970 and 1983, and of sexually abusing a 14-year-old.
The defendant denies one count of misconduct in a public office and two counts of indecent assault.
The case due to recommence with a fresh jury on 23 January.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.