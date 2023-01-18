Bristol pedestrianisation plans welcomed for busy link street
- Published
Councillors have welcomed plans to pedestrianise a street linking a busy shopping street and a nearby park.
Bristol City Council earmarked more than £200,000 to close Overton Road, which links Gloucester Road to St Andrew's Park in north Bristol.
Labour and Green councillors, who praised the plans, said the closure would free up space for businesses, pedestrians and cyclists.
The council will consult the public on the changes before any roadworks start.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, similar plans have recently been announced for Chandos Road in Redland, and successful schemes have been introduced on Cotham Hill and Princess Victoria Street in Clifton.
Labour councillor Amirah Cole said pedestrianising Overton Road would "make the area a friendlier environment for cyclists and pedestrians."
Ms Cole, who represents Ashley ward, said: "Some of the businesses have already been in touch to express their support" and hoped the plans would allow them to free "up space for them to apply to install outdoor seating", amidst the cost of living crisis.
Green councillor Tim Wye said the proposals could eventually lead to other similar ideas in the surrounding area, such as installing a contraflow bike lane up North Road.
Mr Wye, who also represents the Ashley ward, said while he was "pleased that the closure of Overton Road looks like it will be doing ahead" and aware "it was in the pipelines", "it would have been good as the local ward councillors to have been notified by the administration that it is now progressing".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk