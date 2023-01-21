Knowle West: Filwood Broadway cinema site set for housing
Residents in a deprived area of Bristol say they are disappointed with plans to turn an old cinema into houses.
Bristol City Council has approved plans to revamp the old Filwood Broadway cinema in Knowle West.
The council received £14.5m funding from the Levelling Up scheme, which it will use to build new houses on the site of the derelict cinema.
The plans received eight objections, including the charity Re:Work, situated next door to the cinema.
Nicola Gill, who works at Re:Work, said: "I think the news is fantastic, but the council needs to provide premises for cheap rents and for shops and schools in the area,"
"People are still very bitter around here about what happened 10 years ago" added Ms Gill, referring to the high street renewal plans submitted in 2012.
Filwood Broadway in Knowle West is within the 1.5% most deprived areas in England, Bristol's mayor said.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the council will replace the cinema with a crescent of 17 flats and 13 houses, all of which are classed as affordable, and ground-floor commercial space for retail or community use.
In 2019, the council announced plans to demolish the former 1930s art deco cinema.
Nick Haskins, of Knowle West Residents Voice Group, whose grandfather built the cinema, told a meeting on Wednesday that the old picture house was "the beating heart" of the community.
In its heyday it was frequented by the likes of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, while boxer Dixie Brown had many fights there.
Mr Haskins said he had conducted a local survey and found 2,000 people who wanted to save the building and use it for community use.
However, Labour Councillor Fabian Breckels said the cinema had deteriorated too much over 30 years to be saved.
Councillor Tom Renhard said funding would be used for more than just housing.
"This is about investing in Filwood Broadway, it's not just about houses it's about homes and communities," he added.