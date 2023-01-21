Dog attacks: Surge in incidents involving out-of-control dogs
- Published
The number of incidents involving out-of-control dogs has risen, according to figures from Avon & Somerset Police.
Offences in the force area rose from 556 in 2020 to 641 in 2022.
Bristol-based dog trainer Roz Pooley, who runs the Mutty Professor training school, said there was a surge in dog ownership during lockdown.
She said: "Some breeders were getting litters out quickly to make money. I've come across a lot of cases where dogs weren't socialised during lockdown."
She added: "These breeders weren't considering the temperament of the dogs when this happened.
"With puppies it's about teaching them lessons at an early stage in life."
Avon & Somerset Police advise people to call 999 if they see someone being attacked by a dog.
Monika and Matt Douglas lost their dog Snowy in 2022 in an attack at Conham River Park in Bristol.
Mr Douglas said: "Without warning, the dog, which was on a lead, launched itself at Snowy and went for the kill.
"The girl that had the dog on the lead had no control over it, she didn't have the strength to handle it."
The couple reported the incident to the police and South Gloucestershire Council.
A council spokesperson said: "Along with the police, our warden carried out a joint visit to the owner of the other dog to discuss the circumstances around the incident, and to help prevent something like this happening again."