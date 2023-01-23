Bristol Harbour boaters and businesses fear mooring price hikes
Boat tour operators are worried they will go out of business because of plans to increase harbour fees.
Mooring and operational costs in Bristol Harbour are due to rise in April, affecting residential and commercial boat owners.
Local community groups said they have not been consulted on plans that could see mooring fees rise by up to 177%.
Bristol City Council said it would bring the fees in line with other cities.
Under the new plans, all mooring charges will increase by at least 10%.
Residential moorings will be priced at £325 per metre annually, which could potentially see a 177% rise in fees for some.
Commercial vessels, such as ferries, will see their operating fees double and will be charged 20p per passenger they carry.
A charge of £50 will also be introduced for commercial boats to swing Junction Bridge, Plimsoll Bridge and Prince Street Bridge.
Richard Rankin, owner of Number 7 boat trips, said this could be the difference between staying in business or folding.
'Uneconomical and unviable'
"The passenger boat operators are the ones that are taking the brunt of this," he said.
"It makes it uneconomical and unviable."
He also refuted Bristol City Council's claim that the rise is in line with other cities.
"Our nearest harbour of a similar size is Cardiff, where they charge 10p per passenger," he said.
The Bristol Boaters Community Association (BCCA) said it was not warned of these changes and only came across the new fee proposal by chance on the council meeting calendar.
The group's chair, Amanda Sharman, told BBC Radio Bristol the move would be unfair.
"Some of the berths in the harbour haven't got water or electric, or safe access, and they are being charged the premium price, like somewhere like Portishead Marina," she said.
But a spokesperson for Bristol City Council said the fees have not been reviewed for two decades and have now been brought up to a commercial level, benchmarked against other similar harbours.
"We are modernising the ancient and crumbling harbour infrastructure and the correct fee structure will contribute to the harbour being self sufficient," they added.
"The vast majority of boats in the harbour are moored on a leisure licence meaning they are only entitled to spend around 15 nights in the harbour per year, and have agreed a permit that means they are short term users and therefore don't pay council tax."
It added: "There are only 8 boat users who have residential permits."
The proposals are due to be discussed and signed-off in a council cabinet meeting on Tuesday.