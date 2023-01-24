Bristol memorial bench remembers estranged grandparents
A grandmother who lost contact with her granddaughter said more families end up in similar situations.
Jane Jackson founded the Bristol Grandparents Support Group in 2007, after being estranged from her granddaughter.
"Grandparents say their biggest fear is that their grandchildren will forget them," Mrs Jackson said.
She has now installed a bench on the Bristol Downs to help people remember estranged grandparents.
Mrs Jackson lost contact with her granddaughter due to divorce, but she said there can be many reasons for an estrangement.
"It can be alcohol, domestic abuse or a bereavement," she said. "Of course, every story is different, but the end result is the same."
As part of the support group, Mrs Jackson operates a helpline and says in 2022, she got over 500 calls from grandparents asking for help.
"In these situations, all it takes is a listening ear and empathy," Mrs Jackson said.
She said sometimes, people will ring her a few years later to say they have seen their grandchild again.
"That is why I tell grandparents to never give up hope," she said.
Mrs Jackson herself saw her granddaughter again after 11 years of no contact.
Her granddaughter reached out when she just turned 18 and decided to come for a visit.
"She walked up the garden path and it was as though she had never been away," Mrs Jackson said.
