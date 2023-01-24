Cystic fibrosis living cost more than £6,500, Bristol research says
People with cystic fibrosis are now spending more than £6,500 a year more than if they did not have the condition, according to new research.
It found that extra spending on heating, medical equipment and prescriptions have added to the financial burden.
The University of Bristol and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust carried out the research.
The trust said "there is a desperate need for action".
Families with cystic fibrosis were found to be more likely to struggle with their finances than others.
Some 24% of adults with cystic fibrosis and 35% of parents of children with cystic fibrosis said just meeting their monthly bills was a "constant struggle".
The research suggested this compares to 17% of UK households overall.
Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disease caused by a faulty gene.
Spending 'cut back'
This gene controls the movement of salt and water in and out of someone's cells, so the lungs and digestive system become clogged with mucus, making it hard to breathe and digest food.
"Financial difficulty can also worsen people's mental and physical health - for example, by forcing them to cut back on spending on the very things that keep them healthy," said Jamie Evans, from the University of Bristol, who authored the research.
The full results suggested a typical family with cystic fibrosis will lose £564 per month, or £6,768 a year, because of the condition.
It also found an adult with cystic fibrosis will typically spend £209 extra a month on increased costs because of their condition, while parents of children with cystic fibrosis spend £291 more per month, as a result of the costs associated with travel to and from medical appointments, treatments, dietary requirements and higher energy bills.
David Ramsden, chief executive of Cystic Fibrosis Trust, said: "This research shows the huge financial burden that comes with having cystic fibrosis, a lifelong and life limiting genetic condition.
"With the cost of living crisis pushing bills even higher, there is a desperate need for action to support those facing these additional costs."