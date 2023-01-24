Brislington murder: Victim 'was protecting cannabis crop'
A man who died in Bristol last year after he was stabbed was part of a group of men defending their £95,000 cannabis crop, a court has heard.
Aranit Lleshi, 32 and from London, was killed in a "violent" fight in Bloomfield Road, Brislington, in May 2022, and several others were injured.
Five men denied murder and violent disorder at Bristol Crown Court.
The prosecution alleges four of them were part of another group that had come to Bristol to steal the drugs.
The fifth, Sadik Lleshi, was named in court as Aranit Lleshi's brother.
Aranit Lleshi died after suffering multiple stab wounds when he was attacked in Brislington, Bristol, on Tuesday 24 May.
The two groups had been seen at Avon Meads before the fight which had intensified, according to the prosecution, when two defendants - Brikel Pilaj and Radian Lika - bought kitchen knives at a nearby Sainsbury's supermarket.
Other weapons involved included screwdrivers and a metal pole, the court was told.
Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, said in her opening statement to the jury: "This was two sides of a fight gathering... It was about two groups knowing they were meeting for a fight, both sides prepared to use lethal violence."
She said witnesses would speak of the "barbaric savagery" of what had happened.
The trial is expected to last eight weeks.
The men who pleaded not guilty are:
• Brikel Palaj, 32, of Heavitree Road, Plumstead, London
• Radian Lika, 35, of Watkinson Court, Islington, London
• Nikola Palaj, 28, also of Heavitree Road
• Sadik Lleshi, 35, of Culvert Road, Tottenham, London
• Rinush Behari 33, of Bunton Street, Woolwich
