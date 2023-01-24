New railway station to connect visitors to Bristol arena
A new railway station will connect rail services to a new development and a new arena.
South Gloucestershire Council has granted planning permission for a new North Filton Station.
The station will connect rail services to the new development, named Brabazon, as well as visitors to the new arena.
Up to 6,000 new homes are planned to be built in the next 20 years as part of the development.
Regular trains from the new North Filton station will connect to the Henbury Link, from Henbury to Temple Meads via Filton and the new Ashley Down station.
The council received revised plans for the new station just before Christmas from Network Rail and fast-tracked its final assessment of the proposals to enable a decision to be made promptly, so that work on the station could begin as soon as possible.
South Gloucestershire council cabinet member with responsibility for planning and strategic infrastructure, Steve Reade, said: "North Filton Station will support not only the growing resident population, but also attract visitors from across the region and beyond to this part of South Gloucestershire.
"Having regular and reliable public transport links will be vital to make this area an attractive place to live, work and visit."
The council said it hopes the station will be completed by 2026.
