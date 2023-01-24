Bristol study finds Covid booster gives tenfold increase in antibodies
- Published
Vulnerable people who have had a third Coronavirus vaccine, or booster, have a significant increase in antibodies and protection against the virus, according to research.
It found the third jab means they can be just as protected against the disease as people who are healthy.
It is hoped this will give renewed confidence to those who shielded during the pandemic if they leave the house.
Blood samples from more than 9,000 people were tested.
The booster was found to have given a tenfold increase in antibodies compared to the first two vaccines.
The national study involved Bristol's Children of the 90s, which has followed a cohort of thousands of people who were born in the city throughout their lives.
Principal Investigator of Children of the 90s and joint senior author, Professor Nic Timpson, said: "By responding to our antibody tests over the course of the pandemic, Children of the 90s participants have provided insight into the response to COVID-19 and the impact of the vaccination.
"It was fascinating to observe the dynamics of immune response and of course is reassuring to see how effective the booster jabs are."
The research has helped to reassure Sheila Smith, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
She had to shield during lockdown and hardly left her home for over two years.
"It was really difficult. You felt pushed out and very much alone," said Ms Smith.
Chief nurse at North Bristol NHS Trust, Anne Morris, hopes the new research will encourage vulnerable people who have not yet had their booster.
"It's really important that they come forward and get boosted, we've only had about 60 per cent uptake in those groups and we want to encourage them to get boosted now."