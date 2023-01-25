Kelis and Fatboy Slim to play Bristol's Love Saves The Day
Kelis, Fatboy Slim and Years & Years will be performing at this year's Love Saves The Day festival in Bristol.
It is the biggest line-up yet for the event, which has expanded since it first began in 2012 in the city's Castle Park.
Last year, more than 30,000 people attended on each of the two days.
It will take place at Ashton Court on 27 and 28 May during the bank holiday weekend.
The festival launched a sustainability campaign last year, banning single-use plastic and glitter.
It also provided compost toilets, women's urinals and eco-travel options.
In 2018, free drug-safety testing was introduced which was mentioned in parliament as an example other festivals should follow.
Tom Paine, festival founder, said: "Love Saves the Day has become such a staple in the festival calendar and we can't wait to bring it back for 2023.
"We've got one of our strongest line-ups we've ever had with some of the top drum & bass artists on the scene. Andy C and Hybrid Minds are some of the most iconic figures in global dance music and it's going to be a highlight."
The festival has taken place in various locations across the city, but is perhaps best known for being staged in Eastville Park.
In 2021, it took place on Clifton Downs, after an Idles homecoming concert.
Last year, it moved to Ashton Court for its tenth anniversary.