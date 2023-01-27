Bristol clean air zone rules 'unfair on Blue Badge holders'
- Published
A woman has been left "frustrated" after finding Blue Badge holders have less time to activate a clean air zone (CAZ) exemption than non-exempt drivers have to pay the charge.
Roz Hutchings tried to register a daily exemption three days after driving through Bristol's CAZ, only to find it must be done on the day of travel.
Non-exempt drivers have up to six days to pay after entering the zone.
Bristol City Council has been approached for comment.
Bristol's CAZ was brought in on 28 November, with drivers of polluting vehicles now charged daily fees.
Ms Hutchings, 41, from Purdown, Bristol, outside the clean air zone, said: "For those looking after disabled people, trying to get your loved one in and out of car is hard enough, especially if someone is in a wheelchair.
"The reality is you just have the day of travel to activate the exemption, and it just doesn't seem fair that non-exempt drivers get six days to pay."
Ms Hutchings' sister, Caroline, 38, has cancer and her condition means she can no longer drive.
"Her getting around the city is very difficult and it is much safer for us to drive her," Ms Hutchings said.
"So I applied for an exemption so that when she is in the car, we don't pay the clean air zone charge."
Ms Hutchings went to use the exemption after a journey with her sister on 14 January.
"Previously we had used the clean air zone and when you're a non-exempt driver you drive in the clean air zone and have up to six days to pay," she said.
"So we figured it was the same process, that we would go online once we had been in the clean air zone and activate the exemption, and so I logged on on the Tuesday, and there wasn't the option to log the exemption."
After Ms Hutchings contacted the council's CAZ team they explained that a daily blue badge exemption must be activated on the day of travel - something Ms Hutchings said was not clear.
"It was only when I contacted the CAZ team that they then sent me a word document highlighting where it said it had to be done on the day of travel, I didn't know there were any terms and conditions up until that point," she said.
"I feel those with exemptions are being discriminated against, because they have less time to activate it."
Ms Hutchings said she then spent another week speaking to the CAZ team at the council about the issue.
Eventually she was told to pay the charge to avoid a penalty and then apply for a refund, which she said is "another bit of admin".
Ms Hutchings has raised the issue with her local councillor, David Wilcox.
Mr Wilcox, shadow cabinet member for transport, said he was waiting for a response from the relevant team at the council.
"Of course blue badge holders should have exactly the same rights as able-bodied people and be able to use one of the exemption journey tickets into the CAZ six days after the journey has been made," he added.
Ms Hutchings continued: "Now we know, we will do it in future, but we are reasonably fortunate, I am not caring for my sister full time... but for some families, this is the last thing they want to be dealing with.
"We're in a horrible situation as it is and it would be helpful if things were made a little bit clearer from the outset."
Ms Hutchings added that these exemptions are only available up to 30 March - something she feels also needs to be reconsidered.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk