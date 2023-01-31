Bristol man jailed for sex offences dating back to 1980s
- Published
A man has been jailed for nine years for sex attacks carried out in the 1980s and 1990s.
Leroy Hall was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday after being convicted of charges of rape, false imprisonment and indecent assault against two women.
One victim was just 17 when Hall, of Chaplin Road in Easton, attacked her.
The woman said she was "still angry" about what happened and thinks about it "every day of my life".
In the late 1980s, the victim got into a car driven by Hall in Bristol and was taken to the Eastville area of the city where he raped her.
She reported what happed to police in 2017 after seeing a newspaper article with a picture of Hall and recognising him as her attacker.
In a victim personal statement read to the court, she said Hall's actions had made her an anxious and overprotective parent.
"When my daughter was growing up, and even as an adult, I have been overprotective with her," she said.
"I would organise her taxi, and check with her several times that night that she was OK when she went out, even checking she had got into the right taxi."
She continued: "I am still angry I have to go through therapy, and I still think about what happened to me every day of my life.
"I want the person who raped me to understand that what he did all those years ago has affected my life and that I will never be the same person again."
Hall was further found guilty of false imprisonment and indecent assault of a second woman in the mid 1990s.
The victim, then in her 20s, was offered a lift by Hall in Stokes Croft.
Instead of taking her where she wanted to go, he drove her around Bristol then assaulted her.
'Taken very seriously'
Investigating officer, Rog Ibrahim of Avon and Somerset Police's Bristol criminal investigation department, said: "We would like to thank both women for having the courage and strength throughout the investigation and crown court trial, as it has led to a serious sexual offender being brought to justice.
"Hall had previous convictions for rape and we welcome the custodial sentence he has received for his horrific crimes.
"We'd like to assure anyone who wishes to report any sexual offence that they will be believed - it does not matter if it happened 30 minutes ago or 30 years ago, it will be taken very seriously and we can help victims access any support services they may benefit from."