St Paul's Learning Centre hosting free darkroom workshops
Free photography workshops and hot food are being offered as part of a response to the cost-of-living crisis.
The Real Photography Company is holding 12 free workshops at its community darkrooms at the St Paul's Learning Centre in Bristol.
Those taking part will include refugees, local residents and people recovering from addiction.
"It's a way for people to enjoy themselves and interact," said Justin Quinnell, one of the organisers.
Mr Quinnell, one of the directors of The Real Photography Company, said the idea was partly to give people a warm place to go and a chance to save on their household bills.
"People can come here and do a few hours of darkroom photography, people who might be finding it difficult to keep up with energy costs," he said.
"After doing a few hours of traditional photography, we also give them some hot food at the end of it.
"A lot of it is combining old and new technology. We've got a large group of people today and we're doing 12 workshops altogether, some during half term and some for different groups.
"The thing about community photography is community.
"It's important, it's the social side of photography, with people coming in, interacting with each other and inspiring each other."
'Group activities important'
Chris Bonas, who took part in one of the classes this week, said: "I've never done anything like this before so it's a good experience for me and something to move forward with, to see what you can do in the future."
He said he hoped to set up an art class with Developing Health and Independence, which helps people to recover from addiction.
"It's an idea that people can engage with that's cheap," he added.
"I've been through recovery myself and I know it's a case of trying to run things to get people out of the same situation I was in."
He said group activities were important as they helped people "get out of isolation".
"You're not on your own, you can mix and do things.
"You find sometimes when you're stuck in the same place, you isolate yourself and feel you're not good enough, but this [photography] shows you can do it, anyone can do it."