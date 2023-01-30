Carer shares his experience online in recruitment drive
A fast-food worker turned carer is encouraging others to take up the role by sharing his experience online.
Taking part in a social media campaign by South Gloucestershire Council, Andrew Cumming, who works for Bluebird Care, said: "It is a rewarding job."
The campaign features a series of videos from carers sharing the benefits of their jobs, and aims to decrease the number of vacancies in the area.
Vacancies for carers across the UK increased by 52% in the last year.
Reaching 160,000, it is the highest level since records began a decade ago.
Mr Cumming also said care work's reputation for low pay is unfair.
He said: "For me personally, the pay is good in my company, yes the hours are long but the pay is comparable to my previous jobs - I am probably earning more now than I was before.
"It is a rewarding job - if you really want to get a job where you can go home at the end of the day and say 'that was brilliant, I've made a difference to 12 people today,' then this job is amazing."
'Make a difference'
Ceri, who works in a care home, added: "It's a very worthwhile job, definitely. You do make a difference. It's not like any other job. You have to give a lot because that's what care is, but sometimes you get something great back that can make you feel good."
Alongside the social media campaign, South Gloucestershire Council will also be holding two recruitment days in Thornbury and Yate next month.
Some attendees could be offered an on-the-day interview with prospective employers.
South Gloucestershire councillor Ben Stokes urged those considering a career change to attend the recruitment days.
They will be promoting vacancies and are hoping to talk to people who live or could work in Thornbury, Winterbourne, Yate, Chipping Sodbury or Frampton Cotterell, where there are currently a number of vacancies.
Mr Stokes said: "We are going to have employers there offering job interviews and the opportunity to meet with other care workers.
"People can really understand exactly what the role involves, what the responsibilities are and even have an interview with somebody and potentially get a job that same day."
The event in Thornbury will be held at Turnberries Community Centre on Bath Road on 7 February, with the one in Yate at the Active Lifestyle Centre on Kennedy Way on 15 February.
More details can be found on the council's website.
