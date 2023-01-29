Six-year-old boy seriously injured in Bristol motorcycle collision
- Published
A man is in police custody after a six-year-old boy was left with potentially life-threatening injuries in a collision with a motorcycle.
Avon and Somerset Police said the incident happened in Wade Street, Bristol, just after 18.00 GMT on Saturday.
The child is in a critical but stable condition and his parents are being supported by officers.
The driver allegedly failed to stop at the scene.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.