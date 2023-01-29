Bristol rescue offering free neutering for black cats
The founder of a Bristol cat rescue has implored people to have their black cats neutered and is offering it for free to Bristol residents in February.
Christine Bayka, who runs the Moggery in Bishopston, Bristol, said she wants to help reduce the number of black kittens born in the spring and summer.
She said: "Less people are adopting at the moment and for every three calls asking us to admit a cat, there's only one asking to adopt."
She said 70-80% of her cats are black.
"Black cats and kittens are always the last to be adopted. When I ask if people will look at any colour, they say 'oh yes, except black'," added Ms Bayka.
She said the reluctance to re-home a black cat had been present throughout her 25 years running the charity adding that, since the advent of social media, people say they don't want a black cat as "it doesn't show up in selfies."
The Moggery has around 42 cats in its care and has seven foster homes.
Ms Bayka said people often did not realise their kitten can get pregnant at 16 weeks old so they tend not to consider neutering "until it is too late".
It is the charity's fourth year of offering the black cat neutering service, which will be carried out by a local vet and run until the end of February, and more than 30 calls have already been received.