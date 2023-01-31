Work to repair Avon Valley Bridge joint begins
Work to repair a failed joint on a bridge carrying a city's ring road is set to begin today.
The inside lane of the A4174 Avon Ring Road was closed last month after safety concerns over the Avon Valley Bridge.
Work to repair the joint will take place on Tuesday 31 January and Wednesday 1 February.
South Gloucestershire Council said a lane closure will be in place at the site just north of the Hicks Gate roundabout.
A specialist contractor will also check whether the waterproofing is sufficient under the joint and make any repairs before bolting down a new joint and sealing the area thoroughly.
