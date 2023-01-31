Bristol Airport expansion granted at High Court
The expansion of Bristol Airport will be allowed to go ahead, the High Court has ruled.
Campaigners have been appealing against the Planning Inspectorate's decision to allow the expansion.
North Somerset Council rejected the expansion in 2020 on environmental grounds but that decision was later overruled by the government agency.
Expansion would see the airport increase its capacity from ten million to 12 million passengers per year.
Campaigners have said they are "extremely disappointed" after Tuesday's hearing result.
The hearing which has been held at Bristol's Civil Justice Centre has been examining whether the Planning Inspectorate acted correctly when granting planning permission last year.
The appeal has been mounted by the Bristol Airport Action Network (BAAN), which has been arguing planning inspectors were wrong to ignore the impact a bigger airport would have on climate change.
But the inspectorate, which is an agency of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, says a local planning decision cannot overturn national government policy.
In his decision Lord Justice Lane said expanding the airport would impact the environment but that the decision is for central government not local.
Stephen Clarke from BAAN said: "The government has policies in place which are designed to encourage the growth of airports and the number of people wanting to fly.
"This shows a total disregard for the climate emergency we are in."
Jackie Head, a member of BAAN from Chew Valley said: "The decision is devastating and will take a while to process but one thing that is clear is this, if this is right in law then our laws are wrong.
"What use are these laws if they cannot protect future life on this planet? I know we will regroup and fight on."
How did we get here?
Plans to expand Bristol Airport were first unveiled four years ago, airport bosses wanted to be able to run additional flights during the peak summer season and said they would create thousands of jobs.
Parish councils have raised concerns, saying the local roads could not cope with any increase in traffic.
North Somerset Council voted to reject the plans in 2020 on environmental grounds.
Neighbouring Bristol City Council, Bath and North East Somerset Council and the West of England Combined Authority also opposed the plans.
The expansion was even mentioned in a speech by climate activist Greta Thunberg during her visit to Bristol in 2020.
Bristol Airport appealed the council judgement with North Somerset Council and then the government, which overruled the council after a three month enquiry - a decision that was criticised by a number of local officials and MPs, including Liam Fox and Wera Hobhouse.
Campaigners opposed to the expansion then took the matter to the High Court.
Why are people opposed to the expansion?
Bristol Airport Action Network (BAAN) believe the expansion will be damaging for local people and the environment, citing a rise in road traffic, increased noise and air pollution and an "inevitable rise in carbon emissions".
The group used crowd funding to raise money to pay for legal costs to support its appeal.
Tarisha Finnegan-Clarke, from BAAN's coordinating committee, said the expansion was "not wanted, nor is it needed".
What do Bristol Airport argue?
Bristol Airport said the expansion would stop millions of people from the region driving to London airports and create jobs in the expanded airport, boosting the economy.
A spokesman said the plans "would allow thousands of jobs to be created and open up new direct links and support inbound tourism".
Passenger numbers at the airport are currently 10m a year but it has a capacity of 12m.
