Bristol murder investigation: Tribute paid to 'loving dad'
A family have paid tribute to a "loving dad" whose death is being investigated by police.
Paul Wagland died at an address in Gatcombe Road, Bristol, in the early hours of Monday.
His family said the 52-year-old grandfather "will be missed by all his family and friends".
Police arrested a 41-year-old woman on suspicion of murder on Monday and say they have been given extra time to question her.
In a statement, Mr Wagland's family said: "As a family we are devastated by the sudden loss of our loving Dad.
"He was artistic, caring, funny and ambitious."
'Unconditional' love
The tribute continued: "He was the best 'Pap' to his three grandchildren who he loved unconditionally.
"His love for cooking, music and dancing will live on through us forever.
"We will always cherish the memories we had with him."
Following Mr Wagland's death, police appealed for information which could help the investigation.
Inspector Tola Munro said: "An incident of this nature is always shocking and I appreciate people may be worried by it.
"Neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area and anyone with concerns is encouraged to approach them."
