St Pauls Carnival to return to the streets of Bristol
- Published
An iconic celebration of Caribbean and African culture is set to return to the streets of Bristol.
The annual St Pauls Carnival will take place on 1 July after a three-year break caused by the pandemic.
It usually draws thousands to its celebrations of diversity and culture, and this year will adopt a theme of "learning from legends".
This follows the death of Bristol Bus Boycott activist and carnival organiser, Dr Roy Hackett MBE.
Executive director of the carnival, LaToyah McAllister-Jones said: "We are well under way with our planning for the return of carnival.
"This year was always going to be a big one, but is all the more important as we celebrate the lives and contributions so many people have made to carnival."
This year's theme was unveiled to the carnival's cultural reference group in January.
Those who attended, from all generations across St Pauls, felt it was an important way to pay respect to Dr Hackett and other local legends who have died since the last carnival was held in 2019.
This year also sees the 75th anniversary of HMT Empire Windrush arriving in Britain on 22 June 1948.
The important historical moment will be marked in the traditional fringe events in the run up to 1 July and on the day itself.
This year will be the first full St Pauls Carnival for chair Levi Roots, who was appointed in 2021.
"I am really excited about seeing carnival back in full technicolour on the streets of Bristol," Mr Roots said.
"While we have continued our work in the last few years through smaller scale events, I am looking forward to seeing carnival come to life under the new theme to mark such a historic year."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk