Millions promised for new south Bristol youth club
- Published
Millions of pounds have been promised to build a huge new city youth club.
Bristol City Council's cabinet approved £7,275,000 to help build the Youth Zone near the roundabout between Hengrove Way and Hartcliffe Way.
There will be a £5 annual membership charge and each visit will cost 50p, offering activities for young people such as football, boxing, climbing, music, drama, and training for jobs.
Construction is due to begin in July, with the club set to open in 2025.
The Youth Zone will be run by local award-winning charity Youth Moves, and developed by OnSide, a national charity that has built 14 similar youth centres across the country.
Local councillors said the approval was "excellent news".
Labour councillor Chris Jackson, representing Filwood, said: "We are now on track to have the city's biggest and best youth centre, a regenerated high street, a refurbished community centre and — after 30 years of campaigning — a new supermarket."
'Really excited'
The centre will be open more than 40 hours a week and the council will contribute £400,000 a year to its running costs.
Entry and membership fees will be waived for young people who can't afford them.
Alistair Dale, CEO of Youth Moves, added: "We want to ensure young people have the opportunities they deserve, and increasing the number of youth workers in the city will mean they will also get the support they need."
One local youth worker said the new centre could help bridge the divide between young people from Hartcliffe and Knowle West.
Cody, 21, wrote on Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees' blog saying the youth club could help keep young people "off the streets and out of trouble".