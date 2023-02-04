Valley Fest: Bananarama and The Kooks announced on line up
- Published
Bananarama, Scouting for Girls and The Kooks are amongst the first wave of acts announced for this year's Valley Fest.
Set up in 2014, the music and food festival in Chew Magna, near Bristol, will take place between 3 and 6 August.
The Chemical Prodigies, Booty Bass and Hippo Soundsystem have also been announced as performers.
New for this year, festival organisers said there will also be DJ lessons by Elly Phunk for children and teens.
Other acts on the bill include The Legends of Goldie Lookin Chain Plump DJs, Altern 8, Crazy P (DJ set) and Norman Jay MBE, and Krafty Kuts.
Taking place alongside Chew Valley Lake, the family-friendly festival will also include eco-bubble making, fancy-dress competitions, singalongs and creative workshops.
During the night, festival goers can see light and fire shows, plus circus performances.
Festival organisers said the Arcadia's Alchemist Playground is set to return, with an expansion to their "popular" welding workshops.
Luke Hasell, who set up the festival in memory of his parents "who died too young but knew a thing or two about how to enjoy life", said those attending would be "guaranteed a good time".
"You'll find something for your toddlers, teens, parents and grandparents," he added.
More music acts and chefs are due to be announced later.