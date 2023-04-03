Bristol Tesco worker fears rise in 'terrifying' abuse
- Published
A supermarket worker fears cuts to security have put staff in the firing line of increasing violence.
James Cox, who works at a Tesco Express on Gloucester Road in Bristol, said the shop's security guard was removed from December 2022 to February 2023.
He said he was threatened at knifepoint and feared "someone could die" if security is ever removed again.
A Tesco PLC spokesperson said the safety of staff was "a number one priority".
"We have been assisting the police following a number of recent incidents at our Bishopston Express store," they added.
Mr Cox said the shop had been hit by various incidents involving violence from members of the public.
"It feels like a fever dream. Someone threatened to stab me over a sausage roll," he said.
'Constantly terrified'
Mr Cox said there was another incident when a man pulled the shutters closed and "smashed his head on them leaving blood all over them".
"He then pulled the shutters open and chased my colleague around the shop with blood dripping from his face.
"Another time a person tried to violently steal money from someone as they were taking money out from our ATM," he added.
Mr Cox said he had been "constantly terrified" and was signed off of work due to the distress it had caused him.
"If something isn't done to protect workers, someone is going to die or get seriously hurt," he added.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were aware of the incidents and have made arrests in connection with their on-going investigations.
'Must be protected'
British Retail Consortium assistant director, Graham Wynn, said these incidents in retail had been on a rising trend for years and were commonly under-reported.
"There is some evidence to suggest there are possible links to organised crime in aggressive shop lifting," he said.
"Retail staff are an important part of our communities, their role must be valued, respected and protected," he added.