£2.7m study to explore rail links to ease M4 congestion
- Published
A £2.7m study has been announced to improve transport links between south Wales and western England.
It will consider several options for the South Wales Main Line, running from Swansea to Royal Wootton Bassett, in Wiltshire.
These include the creation of five new stations between Cardiff and the Severn Tunnel.
It aims to ease traffic on the M4, recommended by Lord Hendy's 2021 review of UK transport connectivity.
The new study will be funded by the UK Government, working together with the Welsh Government.
UK transport minister Richard Holden said: "Delivering better transport links is a vital part of how we transform opportunities for people from across the United Kingdom.
"That's why I am so delighted that, working with the Welsh Government, we are getting the ball rolling on in-depth work to boost connectivity and drive growth."
'Essential for the economy'
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: "Good transport connections between South Wales and western England are essential for the economy in Wales, enabling businesses to grow and flourish, and making life easier for people to travel for work and leisure.
"This funding from the UK Government is vital in exploring how best to relieve congestion across South Wales.
"I'm pleased to work with the Welsh Government on plans that could have a huge impact on the many thousands of people who use the transport network in South Wales every day."
The Welsh Government's deputy minister for climate change with responsibility for transport, Lee Waters, said: "This is a key step to tackle congestion around Newport and was one of the main recommendations of the Burns Commission, which was endorsed by Lord Peter Hendy's Union Connectivity Review.
"The business case is compelling and we are keen to make progress so that we can get more people onto South Wales Main Line trains, complementing the Welsh Government's investments in improving access to rail."
Announcing the study, transport minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton told the House of Lords: "I am delighted that we are announcing today a £2.7million investment by the UK Government to develop options for new stations and services on the South Wales Main Line, which could relieve M4 congestion and support growth in the region."
She added: "This £2.7million really kicks off the start of what could be very significant investment - there would be five new stations and it will also look at improvements between west Wales and Bristol Temple Meads."
