Bristol stab victim named as man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed in a park in Bristol.
Adam Ali Ibrahim was found injured in Fairfax Street after being attacked in Castle Park on Tuesday.
Avon and Somerset Police said the 36-year-old died in hospital.
Ronaldo Griffiths, 20, of Osprey Road, Bristol, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Saturday, the force added.
Mr Griffiths has also been charged with the attempted grievous bodily harm of another person during the same incident, and possession of an offensive weapon.
A post-mortem examination has given a preliminary cause of death as a stab wound.
Police said four others were arrested in connection with the investigation.
A 26-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.
A 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, who were held on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on bail.
Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man, detained on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge.