Bristol Man remanded in custody over park stab death
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a stabbing in a park.
Adam Ali Ibrahim, 36, was found injured in Fairfax Street at Castle Park, Bristol on 31 January and later died from a stab wound, police said.
Ronaldo Griffiths, 20, appeared before Bristol Magistrates' who remanded him in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday.
He has also been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
The defendant, of Osprey Road, Redfield, was not asked to enter pleas to the three charges.
He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a brief hearing.
Two other men were previously arrested on suspicion of murder. A 26-year-old has been released under investigation and a 22-year-old has been released without charge.
A 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been released on police bail.
