Man suffers serious head injury in Bristol petrol station attack
- Published
A man has sustained a serious head injury after being attacked outside a petrol station.
Emergency services were called to the Esso forecourt in Park Row, Bristol, at about 04:45 GMT after the man, in his 30s, was punched by another man.
He was taken to hospital following the assault.
Officers are currently carrying out inquiries at the scene and police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.
