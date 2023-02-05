Handmade lanterns illuminate south Bristol streets
Thousands of people turned out for an annual handmade lantern parade that has lit up the streets of south Bristol.
The Bedminster Winter Lantern Parade is one of the city's best-loved events and a highlight on its cultural calendar.
It was supposed to happen last week, but was postponed to Saturday because of a schedule clash with a Bristol City football match.
Lanterns illuminated the streets and marked 11 years of celebrating community in the BS3 postcode.
Chair of the parade project group, Ade Williams, said: "It's amazing to see - it all comes alive.
"A project that takes maybe six months to put together. It's a party for children with adults kind of diving in, taking part and helping to support it.
"It is a marvellous display of energy, sound and light flooding through the streets of Bedminster."
The parade is a non-profit community project and works with schools, residents and businesses that Mr Williams said "lifts peoples' spirits".
"We come to this point, where the winter we face and the gloom that seems to take over peoples emotions is just lifted," he said.
"And actually we have children in this parade, that because of events far away have relocated into our community and we also have families who don't feel very uplifted and the children will pick that up, so going out on the street, to have adults celebrating you, display the things you've done is a lift for the children and actually for the whole community as well."
Live music and street entertainment was also held along the parade route, as well as lots of incredible lanterns made by primary school children in south Bristol.
The parade started around 17:00 GMT and lasted about an hour and a half.
"I don't think you can throw a party anywhere in Bristol like in Bedminster, and it is the children leading that, this is their party," Mr Williams said.
