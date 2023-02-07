Totterdown flats construction unaffected by landslip, developer says
Engineers are monitoring a waterside housing development in Bristol after a landslide on the River Avon's banks.
The Boat Yard will boast 152 flats by the river in Totterdown, Bristol.
Developer Clarion Housing Group said despite the landslip on 1 February, the 17-storey building was "not affected".
A statement read: "Our qualified structural engineer, who is familiar with our project and site, confirmed that the riverbank's recent movement has no effect on our building.
"The council's own building and structural checks have confirmed the same.
"We are completely aware of the issue at Totterdown Bridge near to our Boatyard development and want to reassure local people and future residents."
It continued: "Ongoing construction work on the project is not affected, and we will continue to monitor the site as a precaution and update local residents and stakeholders as required."
The construction of the new development was delayed last summer, when the company building it, Mid Group, collapsed.
Bristol City Council gave planning permission for the construction of 152 flats there in 2019.
