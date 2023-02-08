Staff 'devastated' over Bristol cancer charity shop fire
- Published
A fire at a charity shop for children with cancer is thought to have been deliberate after bags of clothing were set alight in the doorway of the shop.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a fire at Young Lives v Cancer in Staple Hill, near Bristol, on Monday at 04.56 GMT.
Shop manager Nicola Bryant said she and her team were "devastated".
Police are reviewing CCTV and asked anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has information to get in touch.
Ms Bryant said: "Lots of our stock has been left damaged by the smoke, and we will need a new front door as well as other repairs.
"We have already been struggling with low stock in the store, so this is going to set us back even more," she added.
"We will be paying for repairs with money that should be helping young people facing cancer."
Ms Bryant and her team of staff and volunteers were planning to carry on fundraising for World Cancer Day this week, but are now unable to.
"We are calling for anyone in the local area who can donate in any way they can to help us continue to be there for children and young people facing cancer," she added.
The shop is expected to remain closed for at least a week.