Bristol police station set to close for new housing
A police station in Bristol has announced it is set to close in March so the building can be converted into more than 100 flats.
Trinity Road police station in Old Market will be demolished and replaced by a social housing scheme, with a new smaller station on the ground floor.
Councillors voted to approve the new social housing in 2022.
Avon and Somerset Police said there would be no change in the number of police and PCSOs patrolling the area.
The Guinness Partnership intends to redevelop the site this summer.
The scheme will provide 104 affordable and shared ownership flats, ranging from one bedroom to 3-bedroom units.
Architects have designed the apartments to be protected from noise following concerns about disturbance from the nearby Trinity Centre music venue.
'No change'
Over the next six months, East Bristol Neighbourhood Policing team will hold community outreach meetings at the Trinity Centre, in St Phillips, to speak with residents ahead of the temporary closure on 4 March.
Ch Insp Deepak Kenth said: "We're committed to making sure that our Neighbourhood Policing team continues to deliver policing services within the local community.
"Although there will be a change to the police station and Enquiry Office, there will be no change in the number of police officers and PCSOs patrolling in the local area.
"We're excited about having a new, modern, police station that will meet our needs better than the existing station, which is much too large and in need of significant investment.
"But we are keen to reassure the community that we are still very much around while the new building is being constructed."