Avon and Somerset officers still working after misconduct rulings
- Published
A number of Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers found guilty of misconduct continued to work at the service, it has been confirmed.
The force revealed the issue after facing questions in light of crimes committed by serving officers in the Metropolitan Police.
A hearing was told of "several" cases involving officers since 2018.
Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford has asked whether any of those officers are currently working.
"Why are there still officers serving who have been disciplined for misconduct?," Mr Shelford asked the performance and accountability board hearing.
"I'm not going to ask you today, but I will ask you to come back to one of our future performance and accountability boards, to look at the numbers of those officers who are still serving in Avon and Somerset, to be able to give the public some confidence about that."
'Difficult to manage'
Chief Constable Sarah Crew confirmed to the hearing that all gross misconduct cases she has chaired resulted in officers losing their jobs, either through resigning or being dismissed.
But she said some officers had remained working after misconduct rulings against them.
"The challenge comes when the chair discerns that it's gross misconduct, and it's found and proven, but they don't dismiss. That makes it very difficult to manage the risk of that individual," said Ms Crew.
"Many times that will trigger a vetting review and the person may not be able to actually do the job that they're doing, because their vetting doesn't allow them to do it, but they're still in the organisation."
The Avon and Somerset force said vetting practices are now being reviewed and improved nationally, according to The Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Vetting includes checking employment history, signs of financial vulnerability like debts, past allegations or convictions, social media use, and any relatives and associates who may pose a risk.
This process is supposed to stop officers from working in the service who could pose a risk to public safety or to public confidence in policing.
'Vetting a snapshot'
According to Deputy Chief Constable Nikki Watson, the force regularly checks the background of serving officers for any potential risks. This includes monitoring when officers change roles, or even move house.
She added every officer and staff member is also checked on a national police database, to make sure the force was "leaving no stone unturned".
"There are quite a few ways we can review vetting or we can complete health checks on members of staff where they have a change in circumstances," she said.
"So for example, if somebody changes some of their information on our system, such as changing their address.
"The thing about vetting is that it is a snapshot in time, and we need to be very vigilant and conscious all the time."