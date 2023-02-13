Safety works due to begin on M4 and M5
Work to improve safety on the M4 and M5 motorways is due to start in February.
A six-mile section of motorway around the Almondsbury interchange will be upgraded by National Highways to improve driver safety.
The work, which begins on 27 February, will include building three new emergency areas on the M5. New signs will also be installed.
A reduced speed limit of 50mph will be in place for the duration of the works due for completion in the winter.
National Highways has said it will try to keep disruption to a minimum.
The work on the M4 between junction 19 for Bristol and where it meets the M5 at the Almondsbury interchange, and on the M5 to junction 17 at Cribbs Causeway, will mean a lane closure on both of the motorways to make it safe for workers.
Three lanes will remain open to traffic in each direction.
'Peak time delays'
Paul Unwin, who is overseeing the upgrades for National Highways, said: "During the work we will do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum, but we expect that delays could be severe at peak times, so we are encouraging drivers to plan their journeys to avoid peak times if possible.
"Getting it done at this time of year means the concrete can set just right and the contractors have a longer working window with more light."
Metal barriers are being replaced with concrete barriers because they are stronger and significantly reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to another, National Highways said.
It said the new barriers would improve safety and reduce the likelihood of congestion following any incident on the roads.
