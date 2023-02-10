Bristol: Wrestling charity founder honoured by prime minister
A wrestling coach whose charity uses the sport to improve people's lives has been honoured by the prime minister.
Saeed Esmaeli set up "Wrestle for Humanity" in 2019 and works with people facing issues including addiction and mental health problems.
This week he was given a Points of Light award by Rishi Sunak - an honour awarded to inspirational volunteers.
The prime minister praised Mr Esmaeli for developing people's "confidence, self-discipline and fitness".
Mr Esmaeli, 50, moved to the UK from Iran in 1987 and had a career as a professional dancer before becoming a wrestling coach and training to be a therapist.
Since founding his organisation, Mr Esmaeli has worked with a range of people with physical disabilities, mental health problems, drug addiction issues and a history of criminal offending.
When asked how a physical sport like wrestling can help, Mr Esmaeli cited theories of evolution of mammals and how they learn to regulate fear and stress through play.
Speaking to BBC West, Mr Esmaeli said: "Animals, when they bite each other and then they let go, it's not about fighting, they are regulating their nervous system - it becomes play."
'Making wrestling inclusive'
From next week, the charity is launching a new class specifically for people with disabilities and those who are neurodivergent.
It aims to emphasise that wrestling is for any body type, and adults with no experience can join one of his classes.
"It's about coming to the mats without getting hurt," Mr Esmaeli said.
"Wrestling historically is a bit like gymnastics, you have to start at a very young age - I was like why can't we just teach the adults in a very soft play way?
"We don't need to go heavy on each other, we don't need to do all this spectacular throws and gymnastic side of things."
Its aim, he said, was to "make it inclusive, trying to bring it to the public".
"We do the mental preparation, how to manage our anxiety and our emotions, and it's about getting back on track in life," he added.
When asked how he felt about his award, Mr Esmaeli said: "I've won many awards in wrestling but none are as precious to me as being rewarded for doing humanitarian work in our community - it's close to my heart.
"I believe more people should get medals for kindness."
