Community help fire-damaged Staple Hill charity shop reopen
- Published
A charity shop that was damaged after bags outside were set alight has reopened with support from the local community.
Young Lives v Cancer in Staple Hill, near Bristol, was closed for repair after the fire on Monday 6 February.
The community has rallied around offering support with one man setting up a fundraising page.
Sarah Wilsher from the charity said they have been "overwhelmed by the kindness" of their supporters.
Local resident Tom Garrett, 25, who grew up in the community, set up a fundraising page which has raised £130.
"My dad loves charity shops and it's one of his ones to go to... I just wanted to help," he said.
'Vital services'
"With all they raise going to children with cancer, I didn't want them to suffer because other people have done this," he added.
Ms Wilsher, Head of Retail at the charity said: "We simply couldn't do the work we do without fundraisers like Tom getting behind us and raising money."
She said it has been "great" for the team to welcome customers back after being closed for a week.
"Before the fire we'd been struggling with low stock in the stop, so if anyone in the local area has any donations to help us restock, please do send them our way," she added.