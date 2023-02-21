Opposition raises concerns over Aerospace Bristol bailout
Opposition councillors have expressed "grave concerns" about a £470,000 bailout of Aerospace Bristol.
The rescue package from South Gloucestershire Council includes a 10-year loan of up to £315,900 for the museum, along with a £154,000 grant to restore the number of school trips.
It was included in the Conservative-run council's annual budget.
Lib Dem councillor Maggie Tyrrell said the money could have been "better spent saving services such as buses".
The proposals were defended by Tory council leader Toby Savage who said it was vital to support the museum, which is struggling to repay the loan in the wake of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and rising interest rates.
Ms Tyrrell said: "I have grave concerns. While it is an important local visitor attraction, what other options have been explored to keep it afloat?
"Could this money have been used to save bus services or support our residents during the cost of living crisis?"
She told full council on 15 February that the plans were announced too late for them to be properly scrutinised.
The proposed bailout was published on the day of the cabinet meeting five days earlier, where the authority's annual spending programme was agreed ahead of the vote at full council.
A report to the meeting said the new loan agreement, which will see interest and capital repayments written off, aimed to "avoid the risk of insolvency".
It said the museum had "fundamentally reviewed its operating structure" over the past few months and visitor numbers were growing and the core business remained financially viable.