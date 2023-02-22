Tributes paid to "amazing" Congresbury mum Lily Gibbs
Tributes have been paid to an "amazing woman" who spent her life raising money for good causes in the area she lived.
Lily Gibbs, from Congresbury, near Bristol, died in January aged 100 and her funeral was held on 17 February.
Her son, Alistair Gibbs, said she was a "kind-hearted person who would do anything for anybody" and that she would "give you her last penny".
Ms Gibbs organised the annual Congresbury Gymkhana, which celebrated its 76th anniversary last year.
Born Gertrude Lily Gibbs on the 6 June 1922 in Congresbury, Ms Gibbs lived in the village all her life until she died on 10 January 2023.
Mr Gibbs said: "Being born and bred in the village, it meant everything to her really."
Money raised through the gymkhana was donated to numerous groups, including Guide Dogs for the Blind, Congresbury Youth Club, Great Western Air Ambulance, Bristol Hospice, Congresbury Cricket Club and Bristol Children's Hospital.
Rev Matt Thomson of St Andrews Church, Congresbury, where her funeral was held, said Ms Gibbs' charity work "helped so many".
"Occasionally someone comes into into the world with the combination of two qualities that are rarely combined - determination and kindness.
"Lil came from a humble background and spent her whole 100 years trying to help and support others. She was an amazing person," he added.
Mr Gibbs thanked everyone who attended the funeral to pay their respects.
"It says a lot that at aged 100, around 100 people came to the church to say goodbye," he said.
"Everything was a bit black and white with our ma, but she didn't have a bad bone in her body, she just wanted to help everyone," added Mr Gibbs.