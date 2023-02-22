Bid to protect 'iconic' 1950's multi-storey car park in Bristol
A group which campaigns to preserve modern buildings has applied to have a multi-storey car park in Bristol listed with Historic England.
Rupert Street car park could be at risk of being demolished if plans for flats are submitted by developers Greystar.
But the 20th Century Society said the 1950s structure could be turned into a charging hub for electric cars.
"We feel that this is an iconic brutalist car park," said 20th Century Society's Coco Whittaker.
"It is an important example as it was the first in existence to have a continuous ramped floor - it's a classic," she added.
When it opened, the car park was hailed as revolutionary.
It was the first of its kind to feature a continuous spiral parking ramp in the UK, which is half-a-mile long.
Ms Whittaker said the building could be repurposed to add many more electric car charging points if it is saved.
"A clear opportunity now presents itself to adapt this innovative 20th century structure to provide a green and exciting solution to a very 21st century problem," she added.
Property company, Student Roost, has held a public consultation over its proposals to convert the car park and says it plans to submit a planning application in the spring.
The replacement scheme would feature a 21-storey accommodation block with homes for students and people working in Bristol, and 450 parking spaces.
"The proposals will turn it into an asset for the local community," said Mark Osborne, from architects Alec French.
Mr Osborne said the design team does not believe the car park is suitable for listing.
"This is an opportunity to make better use of the car park to support the economic, cultural, creative and diverse rejuvenation of the centre of Bristol," he added.
If the listing is approved, Rupert Street would join three other post-war car parks given listed building status in England.