Three jailed after admitting offences during Bristol riot
Three men have been jailed for their actions during a riot which followed a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.
Charlie Milton 32, of St Werburgh's, Dominic Gillett, 26, of no fixed abode, and Joseph Paxton, 30, of Montpelier, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 21 February.
They were all involved in large-scale disorder outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol on 21 March 2021.
Det Supt James Riccio said all three "violently attacked police officers".
"In the cases of Gillett and Milton, we also found evidence of them causing damage to police property," said Det Supt Riccio.
"The weight of visual evidence we gathered against these three men has directly led to their admissions of guilt," he added.
Gillett pleaded guilty to riot and was jailed for four years and eight months.
Paxton and Milton admitted a charge of violent disorder and were jailed for two years and three months, and two years and two months respectively.
'See what happens'
Bodyworn camera footage showed Gillett using his bike to smash a window of the police station, and using a spade to attack a police van.
He also helped set fire to a police van, and threw a large bin at police officers.
Paxton was shown using abusive language towards police, and throwing objects including a glass bottle at them.
Milton threatened officers, asking them to take off their protective clothing and "see what happens".
He was also filmed punching and kicking officers, and ripping a number plate from a police van which he used to try and smash the vehicle's windows with.
A total of 30 people have now been jailed for offences committed during the riot.