Ukraine war exhibition opens at Bristol Cathedral
An exhibition of "hard-hitting and evocative" photographs of wartime Ukraine has opened.
The free display by disaster relief charity RE:ACT aims to give an insight into Ukrainian life over the past 12 months.
The opening of the Capturing Conflict exhibition coincides with the anniversary of the start of the war.
The photographs will be shown on a screen at Bristol Cathedral until 6 March.
The pictures on show were taken by both Ukrainian and British artists.
They will be displayed alongside prayer cards for Ukraine and a candle stand.
The Dean of Bristol Mandy Ford said: "We are honoured to highlight the vital work RE:ACT are doing in Ukraine.
"As the anniversary of the war in Ukraine arrives, we pray for the victims, for the wounded and the captive, the grieving and the homeless, for those fleeing from war and those who remain."
The exhibition is available during cathedral opening times.
