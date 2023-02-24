Bristol: Marvin Rees defends plans for new traveller pitches
A mayor has criticised the "racist" reaction of some people towards new traveller pitches.
Bristol City Council's cabinet signed off plans to build six to eight pitches in Hengrove in February - but planning permission is still needed.
Some residents shared their concerns about a potential increase in pitches.
But Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the council was determined to challenge this attitude and celebrate travellers' contribution to the city.
There is currently a mixture of permanent and temporary traveller pitches elsewhere in Bristol, including in Ashton Vale, Lawrence Weston and Bedminster, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service..
Mr Rees said: "Our population grew by 10% in the last decade, so we need to build more homes in every community, including our Gypsy Roma Traveller community.
"We will be looking at applying to a new £10m traveller site fund announced by the Department for Levelling Up — and looking at other potential sites around the city."
'Reducing isolation'
He continued: "This proposal fits with our wider commitment to reflect the contribution of the traveller community to our city, and to reaffirm their rights.
"Its initial reception has, though, sadly shown that some people still see racism directed towards our Gypsy Roma Traveller community as the 'last acceptable form'. It's not, and it's right to challenge such attitudes whenever we encounter them.
"We are committed to supporting a community disproportionately affected by ill health, infant mortality, imprisonment, child poverty, domestic abuse, illiteracy, mental health issues and suicide.
"And as well as reducing isolation, we are also determined to tell more about their contribution to our city, both historically and in the present day."