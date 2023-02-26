Car catches fire at Bristol Airport
- Published
A car on fire at Bristol Airport sent plumes of smoke billowing across the sky.
The stationary car was within the airport's Silver Zone car park area when it caught fire at around 7:00 GMT.
It was "quickly extinguished" by the emergency services and the airport remained open and operational throughout, a spokesman said.
He added that the incident did not have "any impact to customers or flight schedule".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.