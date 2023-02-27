Councillors to vote on £22million Charfield railway station plan
- Published
A village in south Gloucestershire could be reconnected to the railway network after almost 60 years.
Charfield's train station shut in 1965 as part of the Beeching cuts that brought about the closure of 2,363 stations across Britain.
Councillors will be asked this week to vote on the plans to build a new stop on Station Road at a cost of £22m.
It would allow residents to reach Bristol Temple Meads in just over half an hour, or Gloucester in 22 minutes.
Councillors on South Gloucestershire Council's strategic sites delivery committee are set to vote on the plans on Thursday.
The designs feature two platforms, a pedestrian footbridge, a bus stop, covered cycle parking, and car parking.
Construction is expected to take between 12 to 18 months, and the new station could be opened by the end of 2024.
Councillor Steve Reade, cabinet member for transport, previously said: "Opening a new station in Charfield will make public transport more accessible for our rural communities and help encourage more people to make the switch to sustainable travel and improve access to jobs and education.
"We are committed to lowering our carbon emissions across South Gloucestershire and investment like this in public transport will help us work towards our climate emergency goal of net zero emissions by 2030."