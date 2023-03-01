Bristol rioter pictured next to burning police van jailed
A man who posed for photos in front of a burning police van when violence broke out after a protest march has been jailed.
Carl Davis, 26, admitted one charge of riot in connection with events on Bridewell Street in Bristol in 2021.
Davis, of St Werburgh's, was filmed kicking officers several times and also damaged a police station window.
Judge James Patrick accepted Davis' level of violence was "modest" compared to some others who had been jailed.
The 26-year-old is the 32nd defendant to be jailed for committing offences during the disorder, which broke out after a Kill the Bill march through Bristol city centre on 21 March.
Davis was jailed for two years and six months at the city's crown court on Tuesday.
During the hearing, Judge Patrick viewed footage from police officers' bodyworn cameras, CCTV and mobile phone footage.
Det Supt James Riccio, senior investigating officer, said: "Carl Davis posed for photographs in front of a burning police van following the awful of events of 21 March 2021.
"Hours earlier he had repeatedly kicked officers and contributed to the breaking of the police station window.
"He was by no means the worst offender on the night, but his actions were still completely unacceptable and it is right he faces the consequences."