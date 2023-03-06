UWE study: Covid-19 shielding affected rheumatic patients
Patients with rheumatic conditions who shielded during the pandemic feel "left behind", according to new research.
The University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol conducted a study with patients about their experiences of shielding during the pandemic and how it continued to affect them.
Researchers interviewed 15 rheumatology patients from the Bristol area.
Pamela Richards, who suffers with arthritis, said the pandemic has been "a massive blow" to the way she lives.
At the height of the pandemic, four million people in the UK were advised to shield.
"I have never experienced anything like shielding, it heightened a sense of anxiety in me," said Ms Richards.
"How do I get food? I cannot leave the house. How can I see friends? I was not allowed to."
Ms Richards, who shielded for nearly two years during the pandemic, said that life has not returned to normal, despite no longer being advised to shield.
"It is a new normal, which is about being on high alert and managing risk every day," she said.
"A lot of people are now able to go back to every day business without care, but there is still some of us that are wary about doing really normal things."
The research group had a mix of rheumatic conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, lupus, Sjogren's and ANCA Vasculitis.
Many of the participants helping with the research, funded by the Bath Institute for Rheumatic Diseases, also spoke about a lack of self confidence due to the mental impact.
Researcher Christine Silverthorne said: "Many are still dealing with lasting physical and mental effects both from the experience of shielding and as a consequence of delays to their healthcare and treatment.
"By raising awareness of our findings about the needs of rheumatology patients, we hope to enable patients to receive the support they need and find their new normal," she added.
"People with conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis are often overlooked."
A spokesperson for the Department for Health and Social Care said: "The welfare of the most vulnerable people remains a priority as we live with Covid.
"We continue to prioritise access to vaccines, treatments and free lateral flow tests for this group.
"The NHS website also has resources for mental health support and patients are advised to contact their local GPs for more personalised health advice."
