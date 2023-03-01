Famous BBC One balloon to take to the air again
A hot air balloon made famous by the BBC will be inflated for the first time in decades.
The orange and red globe was manufactured in Bristol by Cameron Balloons, before being seen on BBC One's idents for five years.
It was retired in 2002 and moved through various storage sites until it was given to a balloon hobbyists group.
Its former pilot wrote to the BBC and the Bristol Balloon Collectors were given permission to inflate it again.
Mark Lockwood was the creative director at Virgin Airship and Balloon Company and flew the balloon at different places across the UK to film the idents for four months in 1997.
"A lot of people thought it was computer generated, but it wasn't.
"Every shot was absolutely taken on location and the agency selected the shots they wanted," he said.
The aircraft was designed by agency Lambie-Nairn to stand out as it flew across the sky.
Mr Lockwood said: "At the end of its life it was put in storage, and then the Virgin Balloon Company ceased to be in 2002.
"The balloons were distributed to various preservation groups and museums and we lost track of where it went along with several others.
"It's not like the tomb of Tutankhamun, it had just been misplaced somewhere because when they're packed up it's hard to know exactly what's in the bag."
The Bristol Balloon Collectors will inflate the aircraft for the first time in 20 years this weekend in a field near Bath to test its condition.
Mr Lockwood said: "It depends how it has been stored and where it has been stored. The polyurethane coating can be degraded by mould or mildew.
"The most important thing will be making sure it was kept dry."
The Bristol Balloon Collectors plan to display the aircraft at the Midlands Air Festival in Alcester, Warwickshire, in June if it is in good condition.
