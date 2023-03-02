M5 traffic: Motorway shut after crash near Bristol
- Published
A motorway is closed after a tipper truck collided with an overhead gantry.
Emergency services were called to the M5, near Bristol, on Thursday morning after a tipper truck was involved in a crash.
The truck is resting against the gantry and the motorway is closed in both directions between J17 for Bristol Airport and J18.
There is queueing traffic due to the accident from J17 A4018 (Cribbs Causeway) to J18 M49.
