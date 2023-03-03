M5 traffic: Motorway reopens after crash near Bristol
A motorway has fully reopened after a tipper truck hit an overhead gantry.
The M5 near Bristol was closed when the vehicle crashed into the overhead structure in lane one of the southbound carriageway on Thursday morning.
The bed of the tipper became stuck, forcing the motorway to shut in both directions between J17 for Bristol Airport and J18 for Avonmouth.
The northbound carriageway reopened on Thursday at 19:10 GMT and southbound at 22:20.
No-one was hurt but extensive damage was caused to the electronics and signage, National Highways said.
